You could be owed money from 2013

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (ABC NEWS) — We are in the middle of tax season, and as you get your 2016 papers in order, you may want to go back even farther.

There’s a billion dollars in tax refunds that still need to be paid out from the year 2013. If there’s any chance you or someone in your family didn’t file, you may be owed money, but you have to act fast.

A billion in tax refunds up for grabs, with time running out. The IRS alerted ABC News, there are a million Americans who didn’t file their 2013 taxes and are currently eligible for refunds.

“You only have until Tuesday April 18 of this year to file and get that money,” said Tobie Stanger, Senior Editor of Consumer Reports.

The typical refund is $763. Students, those who started jobs mid-year, and part-time workers are those most likely to get money back.

“The process for filing late is exactly the same as it is for filing on time. You can buy the software and do it yourself, you can do it online, you can go to a CPA. It’s exactly the same,” Stanger said.

If you’re not sure, talk to your tax preparer or try to do it yourself. Whatever you decide you have to do it quick. Miss that April 18 deadline for the 2013 returns and your money becomes property of the U.S. Treasury.

If you think you may be owed money but don’t have your paperwork anymore, you can look up what you earned in 2013 on the IRS website.