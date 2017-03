WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 76-year-old Oakville man has been arrested for the sexual assault of a child that he knew.

Watertown Police have charged Charles Faust Sr. with two counts of sexual assault in the fourth degree and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

According to police, the child is under 15 years old but no further information is being released because the arrest warrant was sealed during his arraignment today in Waterbury Superior Court where his bond was set at $100,000.