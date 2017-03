MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Route 15 is partially closed in Meriden after two cars hit a downed tree Thursday morning.

State police tell News 8 that troopers responded to a crash that involved two cars and a tree on Route 15 southbound in the area of exit 67, just after 8 a.m.

The Fire Department says that a tree blew down onto the roadway and the cars hit it.

There were no injuries reported and state police describe the accident as “nothing major.”

The right lane remains closed at this time.