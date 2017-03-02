Ansonia man arrested in connection to fatal drug overdose

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Ansonia has been arrested in connection to a fatal drug overdose in Shelton on December 9, 2016.

Police say a 34-year-old man from Shelton was discovered dead in his house after he allegedly overdosed on heroin. After an investigation by the Shelton Police Department, they concluded that the man purchased the heroin earlier that day in Bridgeport. A relative of the victim, 33-year-old Justin Kevalis of Ansonia, was in the house at the time. Police later revealed that Kevalis purchased the heroin with the victim that day and attempted to cover up the sale while police investigated.

Officers arrested Kevalis on Thursday. He is being charged with conspiracy to commit illegal sale of narcotics and interfering with an officer. During the arrest, officers say they found heroin on Kevalis’s body and he was charged with an additional charge of illegal possession of heroin.

Kevalis is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on March 16, 2017.