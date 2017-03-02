Audubon Connecticut unveils live Osprey cam

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Audubon Connecticut (ACT) has launched a new feature on its website, the Osprey cam.

Ospreys spend the winters in Florida, coastal Mexico and the northernmost parts of South America. ACT says Ospreys returning to their tree nests along the coast is a good indication that spring is near.

ACT says there are approximately 400 active nests in Connecticut and that number is growing. The Ospreys are expected to return to their Greenwich nest to breed for the summer in late March or early April.

The camera streams live video from the Osprey nest in Greenwich. Although it’s empty now, officials hope it will be occupied in a few weeks.

You can watch the live Osprey cam here.