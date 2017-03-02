Bridgeport Police search for man in connection to homicide

Related Coverage 26-year-old dies in Bridgeport shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a second person of interest after a homicide on February 24, 2017.

On February 24, there was a homicide in front of a residence on Berkshire Avenue. Michael Watkins was hit by gun shots multiple times and left at the scene. He later died.

The next day, on February 25, 2017, detectives arrested Jovanne Brown on felony murder charges, but were still looking for a second person of interest.

Police have identified the second person of interest as 27-year-old Willard Hargrove. Officers believe he may be driving a white, newer model Hyundai Sonata.

If you have any information regarding the homicide or the whereabouts of Willard Hargrove, Bridgeport Police are asking you to call them at (203) 576-8477.