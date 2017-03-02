Camillo Tuxedos: Groom Fashion

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Joined by Dave Dorchinsky and Camillo Ferrari of Camillo Tuxedos to show us the latest trends and styles when it comes to wedding day apparel for Grooms.

Camillo Tuxedos has been in business for over 50 years. They are a local, family owned company. They are one of the only tuxedo rental facilities in the state that owns their all of our own inventory and does tailoring and alterations on site which allows us to provide much greater attention to detail than larger warehouse rental store. Camillos offer hundreds of tuxedo and suit style and accessory combinations with accessories to match and bridesmaid or prom dress.

