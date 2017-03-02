Central New York SPCA removes 44 dogs from apartment

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — Officials in upstate New York have rescued 44 dogs from a woman’s apartment.

Authorities removed the dogs from the Utica (YOO’-tih-kuh) apartment around 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials say the removal took seven hours to complete. Authorities say all of the dogs were Chihuahuas and that the apartment was unsanitary.

The removal was prompted after the landlord of the complex received complaints about foul smells from other tenants.

Officials say the dogs have been taken to the Central New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Syracuse. The woman agreed to put the dogs up for adoption.

Fire marshals will charge the woman with a codes violation.

