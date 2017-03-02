Cruisin’ Connecticut – Spring Training at The Diamond Zone in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to North Haven, home of the new Diamond Zone athletic training facility.

Student athletes will soon be hitting the diamond from little league, to high school baseball and softball! The Diamond Zone is offering a place for athletes of all sports an opportunity to hone in their skills on and off the field.

Owner, Brett Bradanini is a former Quinnipiac Bobcat baseball player, and explains how the new facility came about:

Back when I was in high school we did a business plan and I did a project on this concept. And you go to school and look for a normal 9 to 5 job, last year I got to this and found that passion and it was something I always wanted to do but never had the courage until now.

The Diamond Zone focuses on lessons, clinics, soccer, lacrosse, youth football, baseball and softball.

So our goal with this was to turn around and provide an open space where it wasn’t just for our baseball and softball athletes, but all the athletes in the school that need a place to call home.

Bradanini has partnered with Hans Hanson, owner of College Logic to offer college advising for student athletes at The Diamond Zone:

We want to help them with life and academics, and what comes after the sport. We specialize in helping students and athletes with their admissions, their scholarships, their college studies and their athletic recruiting. The same holds true for non-athletes.

Check out The Diamond Zone in North Haven: 1 Corporate Drive, North Haven, CT 06473

