Delayed openings for schools in Milford, Hamden due to power outages

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Two schools in Milford and Hamden will have delayed openings Thursday due to power outages.

Milford Public School officials tell News 8 that Joseph A. Foran High School, located at 80 Foran Road in Milford, will now open at 10 a.m. instead of its regular scheduled time.

Milford police say they haven’t received any reports of trees or wires down at this time. However, the United Illuminating map reflects that there are about 73 customers affected by outages.

West Woods School, at 350 W Todd Street in Hamden, will also have a two hour delay because of power failure, according to Hamden Public Schools. United Illuminating is reporting 629 outages for Hamden.