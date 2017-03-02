Driver gets 20 months in prison for fatally injuring teacher

VERNON, Conn. (AP) — The driver who struck and fatally injured a Connecticut teacher in a school parking lot three years ago has been sentenced to 20 months in prison.

The Journal Inquirer reports that 53-year-old Elizabeth Everett was also sentenced to three years’ probation, ordered to undergo mental health counseling, abstain from alcohol, and complete 100 hours of community service.

Prosecutors say Everett had dropped her son off and was backing up in an area reserved for school buses in the parking lot of RHAM Middle School in Hebron in March 2014 when she struck 65-year-old math teacher Dawn Mallory. She suffered brain trauma and died at the hospital two weeks later.

Everett was acquitted of second-degree manslaughter but found guilty of felony misconduct with a motor vehicle. She apologized in court.

