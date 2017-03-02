Ex-day care director gets jail time for not reporting abuse

Associated Press logo By Published:
Glastonbury daycare workers

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — A former Glastonbury day care director has been sentenced to 150 days in jail for failing to report child abuse.

Meegan Beach, of Hebron, was sentenced Thursday in Manchester Superior Court. She pleaded guilty in January to two counts of failure to report child abuse and two counts of reckless endangerment. All the charges are misdemeanors.

Beach was the director of the Stork Club day care. A worker at the center, Nicole Mayo, of Wethersfield, was charged a year ago with hitting, restraining and roughly handling several children.

Related: Glastonbury daycare director, worker arrested on risk of injury charges

Mayo has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of risk of injury to minors and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. She awaits trial.

Authorities say Beach was mandated by state law to report the abuse but didn’t.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s