Ex-day care director gets jail time for not reporting abuse

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — A former Glastonbury day care director has been sentenced to 150 days in jail for failing to report child abuse.

Meegan Beach, of Hebron, was sentenced Thursday in Manchester Superior Court. She pleaded guilty in January to two counts of failure to report child abuse and two counts of reckless endangerment. All the charges are misdemeanors.

Beach was the director of the Stork Club day care. A worker at the center, Nicole Mayo, of Wethersfield, was charged a year ago with hitting, restraining and roughly handling several children.

Mayo has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of risk of injury to minors and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. She awaits trial.

Authorities say Beach was mandated by state law to report the abuse but didn’t.

