FD: Man seriously burned in North Haven crash

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A men was left with life threatening injuries after a single-car crash on Route 15 in North Haven Thursday evening.

According to North Haven Fire Chief Paul Januszewski, just before 8 p.m., a car left the road near Exit 63 southbound and crashed into the Hartford Turnpike bridge. The car came to a stop on the embankment and caught fire.

When responders arrived, they found the male victim in the driver’s seat. He had to be extricated and was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with serious burns. He was then transferred to The Connecticut Burn Center at Bridgeport Hospital.

Officials have not released the man’s identity. The accident is under investigation by Connecticut State Police.

