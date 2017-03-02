February Connecticut Weather Recap

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

February has come to a close and it was sure an interesting month with record breaking warmth and above average snow. I wanted to recap the month to see how it compares to previous years. Records have been kept for the past 70 years for the shoreline (Sikorsky Airport, Stratford) and inland (Bradley Airport, Windsor Locks).

Shoreline:

Temperature: The average temperature this month along the shoreline was 38.4°F, which ranks as the second warmest on record. February 2017 finished 5.9°F above normal and just .3°F below the record of 38.7°F which was set back in 2012.

The warmest temperature was recorded on February 24th when it hit 65°F. The coldest temperature was 16°F which happened two days in a row, February 9th and 10th.

Precip: Overall is was a dry month when it comes to February standards. February 2017 saw 1.91″ of precip which ranks 54th out of 70 months on record. That’s .88″ below normal and well below the record of 6.65″ of precip recorded in 1972. If you’re wondering, the wettest day was the 9th when .84″ was recorded, almost half of what we saw for the whole month.

Snow: For such an above average month with temperatures, it’s amazing to think that we actually had above average snowfall. In all, February saw 12.8″ of snowfall which is 4.7″ above normal. Now it’s nowhere near the record from 2003 when 32.5″ of snow fell but it still ranks 21st out of 70! The snowiest day was the 9th when 10.3″ fell.

Inland:

Temperature: The average temperature this month inland was 34.3°F, which ranks as the eighth warmest on record. February 2017 finished 4.6°F above normal and 1.9°F below the record of 36.2°F which was set back in 1998.

The warmest temperature was recorded on February 24th when it hit 72°F. The coldest temperature was 4°F, which happened on February 10th.

Precip: It was a dry month inland as well when it comes to February standards. February 2017 saw 2.49″ of precip which ranks 48th out of 70 months on record. That’s .40″ below normal and well below the record of 8.90″ of precip recorded in 2008. If you’re wondering, the wettest day was the 9th when .95″ of precip fell.

Snow: We saw well above average snowfall in February 2017. 22.6″ of snow fell which is 11.6″ above normal. The record was from 1969 when 32.2″ of snow fell but this year still ranks 10th out of 70! The snowiest day was the 9th when 15.5″ fell.

Thanks for reading!

