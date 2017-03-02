Hartford FD knocks down fire in 14 minutes

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Thursday morning.

The fire call came in at 10:43 a.m. on Thursday morning on Wyllis Street.

Structure fire 9 Wyllis st. Companies in operation. — Raul Ortiz (@ortizraulHFD) March 2, 2017

Firefighters checked the for occupants, but did not find anyone.

Fire on 9 Wyllis street. Search of occupants negative. Bulk of fire knocked down. Companies overhauling. — Raul Ortiz (@ortizraulHFD) March 2, 2017

Hartford Fire Department’s Raul Ortiz said companies were on the scene within three minutes of the fire call.

9 Wyllis street. Fire came in at 10:43. Companies on scene within 3 minutes. Fire knocked down @10:57. No reported injuries. Great job HFD — Raul Ortiz (@ortizraulHFD) March 2, 2017

He said the fire was knocked down by 10:57 a.m.

There were no reported injuries.