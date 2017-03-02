Hartford FD knocks down fire in 14 minutes

By Published: Updated:
(Image: Shutterstock)
(Image: Shutterstock)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Thursday morning.

The fire call came in at 10:43 a.m. on Thursday morning on Wyllis Street.

Firefighters checked the for occupants, but did not find anyone.

Hartford Fire Department’s Raul Ortiz said companies were on the scene within three minutes of the fire call.

He said the fire was knocked down by 10:57 a.m.

There were no reported injuries.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s