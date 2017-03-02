Hartford Police Department looks to hire more city residents

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Hartford Police Department is looking for city residents who are interested in joining the ranks of the police force.

The department has opened the Police Officer application process for the next two weeks for Hartford residents only. The applications are open from today through March 15.

Residents are encouraged to apply and help make a difference in the city. You can visit the Hartford Police Department Recruitment page for more details: http://www.hartford.gov/police/recruitment

Interested applicants can also apply online: www.policeapp.com/HartfordCT