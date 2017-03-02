Homemade, all natural biscuits for your four-legged friend

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Your furry friend deserves nothing but the best, right? That includes treats, too.

At Molly and Murphy All Natural Irish Horse and Dog Biscuits in Trumbull, they’re doing just that. Making all natural, homemade biscuits and leaving the animal by-products and chemical preservatives out.

The owner, Christopher Hamilton, began baking the biscuits after a friend sent him a recipe for dog biscuits. Soon enough, he was selling his biscuits in a farmer’s market.

“Peanut butter and bacon is the fan favorite. Pumpkin carrot is a close second. Guinness stout is the favorite for you know Saint Paddy’s Day coming up,” said Hamilton.

His favorite? Organic blueberry coconut. Yup, he eats them!

“I test them for texture, taste and quality. I’m not going to feed my dog anything that I wouldn’t eat, so cup of coffee and an organic blueberry and coconut biscuit. Great way to start the morning,” said Hamilton.

He says other fan favorites are apple cinnamon and they newest, peanut butter and carob. He even makes wheat & gluten free biscuits for clients.

Every bag of biscuits gets a heart. The heart is a symbol of the Irish Claddagh ring.

“Love, loyalty, friendship. I mean, that’s a dog. That is the absolute perfect explanation of a dog.”

 

