Man pleads guilty to enticing minors on Skype using fake celebrity screen names

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 49-year-old Waterbury man pled guilty Thursday for enticing minors to engage in sexual activity over the internet while posing as famous singers and musicians.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Waterbury Police Department conducted an investigation into John Eastman for his actions between June and November of 2012 which lead to his arrest in May 2013. During this time, Eastman was accused of engaging in video chats with minors over the internet using his computer and online video chatting services, such as Skype. Eastman recorded, photographed, and then saved on his computer the sexual activities of the minors. In order to deceive and entice the minors, Eastman posed as famous singers and musicians that are popular to teenagers, according to court documents and statements made in court.

In pleading guilty, Eastman admitted that on approximately Nov. 6, 2012, he used the screen name justin.bieber727 to communicate via Skype with a female who was under the age of 18. During the video chat he asked the minor to expose herself and pose in a sexually explicit manner. Eastman then saved a still image of the female exposing herself on his computer.

Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, said Eastman pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford to one count of enticing minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct during online video chats. Judge Shea scheduled sentencing for May 25, 2017, where Eastman faces a mandatory 10-year minimum term of prison and a maximum term of prison of life.

Eastman has been detained since his arrest on related state charges in May 2013.