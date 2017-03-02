Many pleased by Trump’s promise to boost defense spending

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — This year, Electic Boat plans to hire 2,000 new workers. Some in Rhode Island, but most of them will work at the shipyard in Groton and the facilities in New London. So President Trump‘s plan to boost defense spending has a lot of folks in the area happy.

“I like.. it’s a wonderful idea and it’s a great opportunity if the president wants to give the help for the business and the community,” said Andrew Mughal of Groton. He is looking for a job and hopes to be hired by the Groton submarine builder.

“It’s going to open a lot of opportunity to work,” said Mughal.

At a rally aboard the USS GERALD FORD, a next-generation aircraft carrier, in Newport News, Virginia, Trump told sailors, “We will have the finest equipment in the world. Plane, ships and everything else.”

“He’s following through with what he’s.. so far I mean we’ll see what happens,” said Mary Arcangel of Waterford.

“Beautiful,” added her husband Larry Arcangel. “Awesome I hope it goes through.”

Larry Arcangel served six years on a submarine and then worked for Electric Boat. He says the president’s promise provides for more job security at EB. “That’s right yes,” he said.

Marcia Harriman of Niantic spoke about what this means for the community.

“More jobs with EB being right here for sure,” said Harriman.

Right now is a time for growth at Electric Boat and Harriman hopes Trump’s move will keep that momentum going for the state’s defense industry and this military community. Although she does think he may have a bit of a battle on his hands.

“He’s probably in for a rude awakening but we’ll keep our fingers crossed,” said Harriman.

Among this year’s new hires at Electric Boat will be 400 new engineers and designers who will focus on the Columbia-class submarine which is the newest class of submarine to be built there.