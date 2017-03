Many saw wind gusts over 50 mph on Thursday

Strong west-northwest winds kicked in late Wednesday night, and they howled all day Thursday. The March lion was roaring with widespread gusts over 45 mph, and lots of tree damage statewide. It wasn’t just Connecticut that saw strong winds. This system brought damaging wind to the entire Northeastern United States. Here are some of the peak wind gusts compiled by the National Weather Service offices in New York, Albany, and Taunton, MA.

***********************PEAK WIND GUST*********************** LOCATION MAX WIND TIME/DATE COMMENTS GUST OF MPH MEASUREMENT CONNECTICUT ...FAIRFIELD COUNTY... 1 SSW STAMFORD 53 930 AM 3/02 CWOP BRIDGEPORT AIRPORT 52 850 AM 3/02 ASOS STAMFORD 46 718 AM 3/02 CWOP 1 SE SHELTON 40 1005 AM 3/02 CWOP ...NEW HAVEN COUNTY... 3 SW EAST HAVEN 51 510 AM 3/02 WXFLOW SOUTH END 50 510 AM 3/02 LIGHTHOUSE POINT MERIDEN AIRPORT 47 936 AM 3/02 ASOS NORTH HAVEN 42 501 AM 3/02 TRAINED SPOTTER NEW HAVEN AIRPORT 40 943 AM 3/02 ASOS ...NEW LONDON COUNTY... GROTON AIRPORT 47 552 AM 3/02 ASOS 4 ESE MYSTIC 46 911 AM 3/02 WXFLOW 1 NNE NEW LONDON 45 834 AM 3/02 WXFLOW

...HARTFORD COUNTY... 1 WNW WINDSOR LOCKS 53 827 AM 3/02 ASOS 3 SE HARTFORD 40 416 AM 3/02 BRAINARD AIRPORT ...TOLLAND COUNTY... STORRS 55 940 AM 3/02 HAM RADIO ...WINDHAM COUNTY... HAMPTON 46 432 AM 3/02 HAM RADIO

...LITCHFIELD COUNTY... 2 WSW NEW HARTFORD 44 823 AM 3/02 CWOP 2 ESE TORRINGTON 44 1124 AM 3/02 CWOP BETHLEHEM 44 1015 AM 3/02 FACEBOOK 2 SE TORRINGTON 40 116 PM 3/02 CWOP WINSTED 34 1218 PM 3/02 CWOP 2 NW TERRYVILLE 33 819 AM 3/02 CWOP 1 SSW OAKVILLE 33 1234 PM 3/02 CWOP 1 SE TORRINGTON 32 1036 AM 3/02 CWOP 3 E TORRINGTON 30 122 PM 3/02 CWOP 1 WNW WOODBURY CENTE 30 934 AM 3/02 CWOP 3 SW TORRINGTON 28 157 PM 3/02 CWOP 2 ENE NEW HARTFORD 26 138 PM 3/02 CWOP 3 ENE TORRINGTON 23 820 AM 3/02 CWOP