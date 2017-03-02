Meriden Police arrest two men in connection to Stop & Shop assault

Related Coverage PD: Couple attacked by group of males at Meriden grocery store

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden Police have arrested two people after an assault in the Stop & Shop on Broad Street on February 12, 2017.

Police say Thomas Zanone of Waterbury and Robert Cote of Meriden both turned themselves in on warrants for their arrest.

Both of them have been charged with assault, conspiracy to commit assault, reckless endangerment and breach of peace.

They have both been released on a $50,000 bond and are expected in court on March 16, 2017.

The Meriden Police Department says they have secured a third warrant of arrest for another person. They anticipate that person will turn themselves into authorities very soon.