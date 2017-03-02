New Haven Man Pleads Guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven man has pleaded guilty to a firearm’s offensive.  Shaquille Pearson appeared in a New Haven federal court on Wednesday to plead guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on June 30, 2016, officers from the New Haven Police Department executed a search and seizure warrant at Pearson’s residence on Button Street in New Haven.  In the residence, an officer encountered Pearson, who was holding a sneaker that contained a loaded 9mm pistol.  A subsequent search of the residence also revealed a .380 handgun that was hidden in another sneaker.

Prior to June 2016, Pearson was convicted of state felony offenses, including carrying a dangerous weapon and third degree burglary.  It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

 

