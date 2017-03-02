New Haven Mayor Toni Harp participates in Read Across America Day

By Published:
reading

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Toni Harp will read to students for Read Across America Day.

Mayor Toni Harp will join the Superintendent of New Haven Public Schools Dr. Reggio Mayo at Strong Magnet School in New Haven for Read Across America 2017.

The Mayor and Superintendent will be reading to hundreds of elementary school students to encourage the love of reading and to honor Dr. Seuss’s birthday.

The gathering is part of eight reading events across the state being put together by United Way of Greater New Haven.

The reading will start Thursday, March 2nd at 10:00 a.m.

Here is the full list of reading locations happening in Connecticut on Thursday and Friday:

Thursday March 2, 2017:

Augusta Lewis Troup School, 9:00 a.m. – 259 Edgewood Ave, New Haven

Fair Haven Pre K- 8 School, 9:00 a.m. – 164 Grand Avenue, New Haven

Lincoln-Bassett Community School, 9:00 a.m. – 130 Bassett Street, New Haven

Strong Magnet School, 10:00 a.m. – 130 Orchard Street, New Haven

Washington Elementary School, 1:00 p.m. – 369 Washington Avenue, West Haven

Friday, March 3, 3017:

Clinton Avenue School, 8:45 a.m. – 293 Clinton Avenue, New Haven

Church Street School, 9:00 a.m. – 95 Church Street, Hamden

Forest Elementary School, 9:00 a.m. – 95 Burwell Road, West Haven

