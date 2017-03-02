Officer files lawsuit against East Haven Police Dept. & city leaders

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An East Haven Police Officer has filed a lawsuit against the department and city leaders in a racial profiling case.

Officer Vincent Ferrara, who still works for the department, has filed a lawsuit saying he was discriminated against because he helped the feds during an investigation into the department.

A video from 2009 shot inside an East Haven convenience store is what led to the federal investigation into the department. The priest who took the video was arrested and four officers were convicted for racial profiling.

The lawsuit says a fellow officer even “put a gun to the plaintiff’s chest in an attempt to intimidate him from cooperating.”

The suit also says another officer said the plaintiff is a “rat” and that he would not back him up on calls.

News 8 reached out to East Haven Mayor Joe Maturo, who is named in the suit. He said he has no comment.