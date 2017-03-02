NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Shen Yun features authentic Chinese culture, made in USA. It features classical Chinese dance, color costumes, unique orchestra blending east and the west, state of the art animated backdrop, original music.

There has been sold out performances around the world.

The mission of Connecticut Falun Dafa association is to promote the universal values of truth-compassion-tolerance, teach Falun Dafa exercise including meditation and raise awareness of the unjust persecution of Falun Dafa practitioners in China under the Communist rule.

Upcoming event at Palace Theater in Waterbury: Shen Yun Performing Arts, March 18-19.

For more information visit www.ShenYun.com/waterbury