PD: Woman who fled state charged with promoting prostitution

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have arrested a woman who fled the state when they executed search warrants for promoting prostitution at several local spas.

On January 26, police executed three search warrants at several spas across Glastonbury. On that day, police arrested Guixing Jiang on promoting prostitution charges. Police believed that 45-year-old Funu Lian fled to New York.

Lian was eventually picked up in New York for a parking violation. The East Central Narcotics Taskforce held an arrest warrant for her. On March 2, Lian was brought back to Connecticut and charged with promoting prostitution. Officials also had a warrant to search and seize her car, where they found an undisclosed amount of money.

Lian is held on a $50,000 bond.