Police arrest 2 for Holy Land graffiti, still searching for 3rd suspect



WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have arrested two people responsible for vandalizing Waterbury’s iconic Holy Land Cross last week. They are searching for the third suspect.

On February 19, police were called to Holy Land at 60 Slocum Street for reported graffiti on the cross. Responding officers found vulgar green spray-painted writing on the front and back of the cross, as well as the concrete base.

An investigation identified three suspects. Two people, a 17-year-old girl and 18-year-old David Riddick were arrested. Police say they are still searching for a third suspect, 24-year-old Erik Siclari of Monroe.

Riddick and the juvenile are charged with third-degree trespass and first-degree criminal mischief.

If you have any information on where Erik Siclari may be, you’re asked to call police.

On February 24, police were called to Holy Land again for reports of people inside the gates with flashlights. Police say they found four people trespassing on the property. Mikayla London, 19 of Naugatuck, two 16-year-old females and a 17-year-old female were charged with third-degree trespassing.

Waterbury police say the Feb. 24 incident is unrelated to the Feb. 19 graffiti incident, but that anyone trespassing at any of the city’s points of interest, such as Holy Land, will be arrested.