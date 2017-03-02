Police identify man killed after tree falls on truck in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Conn. (WTNH) –Connecticut State Police says one person is dead after a tree fell on a truck on Thursday afternoon.

According to Tolland County 911’s Twitter page, the accident happened at the intersection of Route 6 and Oakwood Lane in Columbia shortly before 3:00 p.m.

Route 6 was closed between Hop River and Edgarton Road, but as since reopened. Police have identified the victim as 40-year-old James Marcelynas of Wethersfield.

