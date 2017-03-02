Police: Plainfield man charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Plainfield Police Department says they arrested a man for repeatedly sexually assaulting a juvenile, beginning at the age of six.

Police say they arrested 39-year-old Randall Lee Craig at his home on David Drive in Colchester on Wednesday. Police say the sexual assault happened across two towns, Plainfield and Killingly.

Craig has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Craig is currently being held on a $500,000 bond. He’s due in court on March 2, 2017.