Police warns about car break-ins in West Haven

WSET HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – West Haven Police are warning people to be aware of two attempted car break-ins Thursday morning.

One of them happened on Jessie Drive. According to police, the car alarm went off and a homeowner spotted a man dressed in black running away from the area. The car door was opened but nothing was taken.

Another car was also tampered with in that same neighborhood. Police are reminding people to always lock their car doors and report anything you believe to be suspicious to police immediately.