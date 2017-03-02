Police: Waterbury man steals car, crashes after chase

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man stole a car in the city Wednesday, then led police on a chase before crashing, officials say.

State police say a trooper parked on Route 8 south saw 36-year-old Adrian Figueroa speed by in a stolen Jaguar around 4:15 p.m. The trooper tried stopping Figueroa, but he kept going at speeds of up to 115 mph, police say.

According to authorities, Figueroa got off Route 8 at exit 30, then sideswiped an SUV and hit a parked car on Charles Street before stopping. The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The North Elm Street man is charged with second-degree larceny, first-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, and driving without a license. He was held on a $50,000 bond and is due in court on Thursday.