Pomperaug High School Threat Unfounded

- FILE - Pomperaug High School educates students from Middlebury and Southbury (Image: region15.org)
SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Parents wrote to News 8 saying they were concerned hearing a school shooting threat had been made involving the school. News 8 contacted the school Supervisor of Region 15, Regina Botsford, who says she became aware of the reports of a potential threat and notified Southbury PD. Investigators determined the threats were unfounded and in fact there was never a threat.

The school system tells News 8 they take all such reports seriously which is why they contacted Southbury Police. Pomperaug High School went on as usual today and will be in session on Friday as scheduled. Police and school officials want to reassure parents there is nothing to worry about.

