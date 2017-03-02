Putnam woman faces drug charges after traffic stop

WOODSTOCK, Conn. (WTNH)- A traffic stop by state police on Route 171 in Woodstock led them to a stash of heroin that they claim was already packaged for sale on the street.

According to police, a car driven by 44-year-old Nicole Dumas, of Putnam, was pulled over at about 9 p.m. on the night of March 1st. Police became suspicious during questioning of the three people in the car. Dumas subsequently admitted to the troopers that she was carrying heroin. She then turned over fifty bags of the drug that were ready to be sold.

Dumas now faces charges that include possession of heroin and possession of heroin with intent to sell. A passenger in the car, 38-year-old Scott Duquette, of Putnam, was arrested for a parole violation.