Report: Former VP Joe Biden’s son dating late son’s widow

Vice President Joe Biden, accompanied by his family, holds his hand over his heart as he watches an honor guard carry a casket containing the remains of his son, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, into St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, June 6, 2015, for funeral services. Standing alongside the vice president are Beau's widow Hallie Biden, left, and daughter, Natalie. Beau Biden died of brain cancer May 30 at age 46. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
(AP)– Former Vice President Joe Biden‘s son is dating the widow of his other son, the late Beau Biden, according to a report.

The New York Post reports that Hallie Biden and Hunter Biden began dating after Hunter separated from his wife. In a statement to the Post, Hunter Biden said the pair was “incredibly lucky” to have found love and support from one another during a difficult time.

Beau Biden, the former Delaware attorney general, died from brain cancer in May 2015.

The Post also quoted a statement from the former vice president and his wife saying the couple had their “full and complete support” and that they were happy for them.

Biden spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield declined to comment on the report.

