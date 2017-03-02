Ride-hailing companies seeking Connecticut regulations again

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Ride-hailing services, including Uber and Lyft, are hoping Connecticut lawmakers will pass legislation that regulates their industry.

This year’s bill comes as 37 states and the District of Columbia have already created rules for Transportation Network Companies, or TNCs. But as in the past two legislative sessions, the state’s taxi industry is voicing concerns about TNCs operating under different rules.

Taxi and livery services say the TNCs should follow the same safety standards, including comprehensive background checks. They’re also asking the General Assembly to pass legislation that would help make them more competitive with the TNCs, such as allowing taxi companies to offer flexible pricing to customers.

Sami Naim, public policy manager for Lyft, says a statewide regulatory framework will encourage the TNC industry to grow in Connecticut.

