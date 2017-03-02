Route 15 south closed in Orange due to crash with tree in road

Related Coverage Route 15 reopens in Meriden after crash involving downed tree

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH)– Route 15 southbound is closed in Orange after a car crash involving a downed tree in the road Thursday morning.

State police say Route 15 southbound is closed in the Derby/ Orange area, near exit 58, due to a car crash. The left lane is closed in the same area.

#cttraffic: RT15 SB is closed derby/orange area near exit 58 w/ car vs tree (over road)mva w/ injuries. L/L closed in the same area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 2, 2017

Police say the accident involved a tree that had fallen in the road but it is unclear if the car hit the downed tree or if the tree fell on to the car.

Injuries have also been reported but the extent of injuries or how many people were hurt is unknown at this time.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

Earlier, Route 15 southbound was closed at exit 67 in Meriden after another crash involving a downed tree. The road has since reopened in that part of the highway.