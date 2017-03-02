School principal: Trump chants crossed line into hate speech

CANTON, Conn. (AP) — Students at a suburban Connecticut high school are being criticized by their principal for using hate speech after chanting President Trump‘s name during a varsity basketball game against a school from Hartford.

In a letter to parents, Canton High School Principal Andrew DiPippo says about seven or eight students crossed the line with their chants of “Trump, Trump, Trump!” as players from the Classical Magnet School were attempting foul shots during Tuesday night’s conference playoff game in Canton, about 15 miles northwest of Hartford. The student body at the Hartford school is predominantly black and Latino.

Canton officials held an assembly Wednesday to discuss the incident, which DiPippo said damaged the district’s reputation as a welcoming community.

Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, Hartford’s acting superintendent, called the chants “unacceptable conduct.”

