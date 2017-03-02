Schools celebrate reading for Dr. Seuss’s birthday

Related Coverage New Haven Mayor Toni Harp participates in Read Across America Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Thursday is Read Across America Day! March 2nd is Dr. Seuss’s birthday and schools everywhere use the day to celebrate the joy of reading.

News 8’s Laura Hutchinson spent part of the morning reading to the kids at Saint Aeden/Saint Brendan School in New Haven.

The kids got in the spirit by dressing up like Dr. Seuss characters.

There are lot of events this week-all aimed at motivating students to do more reading.