Schools celebrate reading for Dr. Seuss’s birthday

WTNH.com Staff Published:
(WTNH/ Laura Hutchinson)
(WTNH/ Laura Hutchinson)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Thursday is Read Across America Day! March 2nd is Dr. Seuss’s birthday and schools everywhere use the day to celebrate the joy of reading.

News 8’s Laura Hutchinson spent part of the morning reading to the kids at Saint Aeden/Saint Brendan School in New Haven.

The kids got in the spirit by dressing up like Dr. Seuss characters.

Related: New Haven Mayor Toni Harp participates in Read Across America Day

There are lot of events this week-all aimed at motivating students to do more reading.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s