Sen. Blumenthal reacts to Sessions, Russia

(WTNH) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he will recuse himself from any investigations into the Trump campaign and Russia. This is after the Justice Department says he talked with the Russian Ambassador twice during the presidential campaign. They say during his confirmation, though, Sessions didn’t have communications with Russia.

Democratic lawmakers are calling for Sessions to resign. He held a news conference on Thursday.

Attorney General Sessions says he didn’t lie during his confirmation hearing. He says he drew a line between his conversations with the Russian Ambassador in his role as a senator and his role in the Trump campaign.

“Let me be clear. I never had meetings with Russian operatives or Russian intermediaries about the Trump campaign. The idea I was part of a “continuing exchange of information” during the campaign between Trump surrogates and intermediaries for the Russian government is totally false,” Sessions said.

But, Senator Richard Blumenthal said he feels misled.

“I feel misled by a number of questions he gave in that committee hearing where I sat and listened carefully. I want to know what his explanation is and it needs to be credible or his resignation will be necessary,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal also wants Sessions to come back to the judiciary committee to explain why he omitted or denied meeting with Russian officials.