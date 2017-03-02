Sessions should recuse self from Trump-Russia investigations, House Republicans say

(ABC)– Two Republican leaders this morning are calling for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from Justice Department investigations over the alleged links between the Trump campaign and the Russian government after new revelations that Sessions did not disclose his meetings with a Russian ambassador during the election.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said this morning that Sessions “needs to clarify what these meetings were and when did he have them.”

“I think the trust of the American people you recuse yourself in these situations,” McCarthy said on MSNBC. “I don’t have all the information in front of me, I don’t want to prejudge, but I just think for any investigation going forward, you want to make sure everybody trusts the investigation.”

McCarthy added that it would “be easier from that standpoint” for Sessions to recuse himself.

House Oversight Committee chair Jason Chaffetz echoed McCarthy this morning on Twitter.

Sessions met twice with Sergey Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., during the 2016 presidential election season, the Department of Justice confirmed Wednesday.

“I never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign,” Sessions said in a statement Wednesday night. “I have no idea what this allegation is about. It is false.”

Sessions told NBC News this morning that “whenever it’s appropriate I will recuse myself.”

During his confirmation hearing in January, Sessions was asked by Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., what he would do if there was evidence that the Trump campaign communicated with the Russian government.

“I’m not aware of any of those activities. I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians and I’m unable to comment on it,” Sessions replied.

Sessions, however, held a meeting in his Senate office with Kislyak in September. The meeting was listed on his public schedule.

According to The Washington Post, Sessions also encountered Kislyak at a Heritage Foundation event in July, which a Justice Department official described as a “brief encounter.”

