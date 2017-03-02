Spring has sprung, and Home Depot is hiring

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — How would you like to kick off spring with a new job?

Home Depot announced Thursday that the chain is set to hire 900 workers in Hartford, and another 80,000 across the country ahead of their busiest season, spring!

The best part is applying for a job at the Home Depot will only take you about 15 minutes. The home improvement company says they’re hiring positions from sales associates to cashiers, to operations and online order fulfillment positions, and they want college students, retirees and veterans to apply. If you’re interest in a job, head over to http://careers.homedepot.com/jobs-in-bloom and follow these simple steps:

1. Select “See all hourly jobs”

2. Enter the location where you would ideally like to work

3. Click “search”

Home Depot operates 20 stores in Connecticut.