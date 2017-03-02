Suit: Priest abused boy more than 250 times in ’70s, ’80s

GUILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former altar boy is suing the Archdiocese of Hartford, saying he was molested by a priest in the 1970s and 1980s starting when he was 9 years old.

The lawsuit states Daniel McSheffery abused the man more than 250 times from 1977 to 1982 when McSheffery was a pastor at St. George Roman Catholic Church in Guilford.

The suit says the abuses happened in the church rectory, on the church altar, in McSheffery’s car, in his Old Saybrook cottage and in the plaintiff’s home.

The suit says the late Archbishop John Whealon and others knew the priest endangered children and withheld that information.

The archdiocese declined to comment citing pending litigation.

McSheffery died in 2014.

The Associated Press typically doesn’t identify people who say they’re victims of sexual abuse.

