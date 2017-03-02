Tree falls on truck in Columbia causing serious injuries

COLUMBIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Columbia Fire Department is on the scene after a tree fell on a truck Thursday afternoon.

According to Tolland County 911’s Twitter page, the accident happened at the intersection of Route 6 and Oakwood Lane in Columbia shortly before 3:00 p.m.

COLUMBIA CT: #ColumbiaFire is on scene area of RT6 & Oakwood Lane for a tree that fell on a truck. Reported serious. #Detour #ExpectDelays pic.twitter.com/PJNfOIgkLi — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) March 2, 2017

Connecticut State Police says Route 6 is closed between Hop River and Edgarton Road. There is a detour in place, but drivers should still expect delays.

#cttraffic Route 6 closed in Columbia between Hop River and

Edgarton Road for motor vehicle accident with serious injury — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 2, 2017

Officials are saying there are serious injuries.