Two accused skimmers found with pocket full of phony credit cards

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain police say they have arrested two men who may be behind a series of ATM skimmer thefts around Connecticut.

On Tuesday, workers at Webster Bank called New Britain Police and said two men in a Mini Cooper were trying to use stolen credit card information at their ATM at 450 Main Street. Police rushed to the scene and found the two men still in the car in the parking lot. Police say when they grabbed one of the men, a stack of plastic cards fell out of his pocket. Police recognized the cards as the type used to make phony credit cards. Bank officials say they recognized the men from making other fraudulent withdrawals at their ATM. Police searched the man in the car and found he was carrying a list that appeared to be either banks they had already targeted or were looking to hit next. Police say the two got credit card information from their victims using a skimmer device on gas pumps around Connecticut.

There have been a string of identity thefts using stolen credit card info at Connecticut ATMs, specifically between February 24 and February 27. Webster Bank alone suffered a $60,000 loss when crooks used stolen credit card data at their ATMs.

The two men who were arrested, Sergey Grigoryan, 36, and Sasun Yengibaryan, 41, both of Rego Park, New York. Both are facing a list of charges including Larceny and Credit Card Fraud.