Visitor snapping photos gets stuck on Charles Island standbar

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford officials are once again warning people to stay off the sandbar at Silver Sands State Park, after someone got stranded on Charles Island on Thursday morning.

According to fire officials, emergency responders rescued an Oregon man who ventured out to Charles Island to take photos. The visitor later told authorities that he misjudged the tide and became stranded when the tide came in and covered the sandbar.

Rescue crews dealt with strong wind gusts and choppy seas while helping the man get back to shore. They determined the man did not need medical attention.

All residents and visitors of the City of Milford are reminded to avoid walking out to Charles Island when the sand bar is visible. The rising tide brings a very strong current that often pulls recreational walkers out into deeper waters.

