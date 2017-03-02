Weddings at Saybrook Point Inn & Spa

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Saybrook Point Inn is the perfect destination of a beautiful Shore wedding.

Features include picturesque and well-appointed guestrooms including the luxury guest houses, three stories and tall tales, plus the unique waterside lighthouse suite. Experience the panoramic views and incredible amenities; two outdoor ceremony venues; the garden terrace, and compass rose.

Situated along the picturesque shores of Old Saybrook, Saybrook Point features a collection of 102 elegantly-appointed rooms, rejuvenating full-service SANNO spa and casual fine dining restaurant Fresh Salt. The historic Three Stories and Tall Tales luxury guesthouses feature unique rooms that each convey the story of a famous local resident. The pristine Saybrook Point Marina, a landmark boating destination conveniently located at the mouth of the Connecticut River, serves as a focal point for the Inn.

For more information visit www.saybrook.com