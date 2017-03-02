Weddings at Saybrook Point Inn & Spa

By Published:
0c380a1b2aeb4a6d928e34f16727f7f0

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Saybrook Point Inn is the perfect destination of a beautiful Shore wedding.

Features include picturesque and well-appointed guestrooms including the luxury guest houses, three stories and tall tales, plus the unique waterside lighthouse suite. Experience the panoramic views and incredible amenities; two outdoor ceremony venues; the garden terrace, and compass rose.

Situated along the picturesque shores of Old Saybrook, Saybrook Point features a collection of 102 elegantly-appointed rooms, rejuvenating full-service SANNO spa and casual fine dining restaurant Fresh Salt. The historic Three Stories and Tall Tales luxury guesthouses feature unique rooms that each convey the story of a famous local resident.  The pristine Saybrook Point Marina, a landmark boating destination conveniently located at the mouth of the Connecticut River, serves as a focal point for the Inn.

For more information visit www.saybrook.com

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s