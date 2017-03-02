What’s Brewing: A School For Growing Up

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A school for “growing up”, Easter bunnies and more today on What’s Brewing.

The two accountants responsible for the envelope mistake at this year’s Oscars will never be able to work at the show again.

Need to “grow up”? Well there’s a school for that.

Also some tips to ensure that your teen will grow up.

Plan on getting a bunny for Easter? The town of Stamford has banned the sale of bunnies one month before Easter.

Check out Ryan Cruisin’ Connecticut – Spring Training at The Diamond Zone in North Haven