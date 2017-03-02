Wind-induced outages reported statewide

Woodfield Road in Woodbridge (WTNH/ George Roelofsen)
(WTNH) — Gusting winds on Thursday morning downed trees and wires across the state, causing as many as 15,000 outages.

Utility crews and first responders were called to many reports of wind-induced damages and outages. Many of these occurred in Fairfield, Litchfield, and Hartford County, where wind averages were highest.

While the number of outages remained under 5,000 for most of the morning, a downed primary wire in Naugatuck saw that number jump up by 12,320 just after 4:30 a.m.

Officials with Eversource say 86% of their customers in Naugatuck were out of power for 11 minutes. During this time, Naugatuck police dispatchers say they were flooded with calls from residents.

In Woodbridge, a handful of customers were out through much of the early morning due to some burning wires on Woodfield Road, reported just after 4 a.m.

(Report-It / Michelle Cubanski)
In Oxford around 5 a.m., police reported a tree that had fallen down across Bowers Hill Road, taking down some wires. Almost 90 customers were out of power, and the road was closed between Coppermine and Loughlin.

High winds are expected to continue, and in some areas, intensify throughout the morning.

