18-year-old woman dies after falling from Hartford bar rooftop

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating the death of 18-year-old woman early Friday morning.

According to Hartford police, the woman, who has not yet been identified, fell to her death from the roof of the building that houses the Angry Bull Saloon, located at 103 Allyn Street in Hartford. It is unclear if any foul play may have occurred, or if the woman fell herself just after 12:35 a.m.

Officials believe the woman was a student at a local university, but have not released which school she was attending.

Police are continuing their initial investigation, and are trying to find any witnesses. If you witnessed this fall, or have any information that could help officers in their investigation, you’re asked to call Hartford police at 860-757-4000.