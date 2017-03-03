2nd arrest made in East Hartford Krauszer’s shooting

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police have made a second arrest in connection with the shooting of a man on January 28.

On January 28, 25-year-old Greg Beaufort was shot multiple times outside of the Krauszer’s store at 468 Main Street. Beaufort survived the shooting.

Related Content: Person shot outside Krauszer’s food store in East Hartford

Alphonso Clarke was arrested a few days later in connection with the shooting.

Related Content: Police make arrest in East Hartford Krauszer’s shooting

On Friday, 26-year-old Jesse Smith turned himself in to police after learning of a warrant for his arrest. He is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, carrying a pistol without a permit and breach of peace.

Smith is being held on a $750,000 bond and is due in court on Monday.